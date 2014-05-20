Why You’re Bad At Understanding Irony

Last summer, a spoof of Alanis Morissette’s song Ironic went viral after doing what the original did not: describing events that were actually ironic. Morissette famously flubbed the concept in her hit, largely singing about coincidence or bad timing rather than actual irony. The spoof corrected the problems; the “black fly in your chardonnay,” for instance, became a chardonnay “specifically purchased to repel black flies.”

In fairness to Alanis, pop singers and Canadians aren’t the only ones who struggle to understand irony. There’s an entire line of cognitive research dedicated to understanding the concept (as well as its complementary form, sarcasm). Such work not only grants insight into the complexities of language–namely, the gap between literal and intended meaning–but it might teach designers and creative types a thing or two about the power of indirect messages.

So let’s look at how the brain handles irony. Perhaps a stranger says, “Nice weather,” when you step out into the rain. Traditional scientific thinking holds that the brain takes longer to process this remark than it would a direct statement, such as, “Lousy weather.” First the brain registers the remark’s literal meaning (the weather is nice), then it registers the actual situation (the weather is not nice), and then it computes a disconnect and infers the ironic intent.

That’s an awful lot of extra brainpower for a throwaway remark. If the cognitive cost for all types of irony were at least that great, we might not bother. So lately scientists have been investigating potential shortcuts we use to grasp irony before our heads start to hurt.

In one recent experiment, led by psychologist Ruth Filik of the University of Nottingham, test participants with electrodes strapped to their heads listened to a recording of various ironic scenes. Some of the scenes employed familiar ironic phrases; a mother finds her son playing computer games instead of studying and says, “Working hard?” Other scenes had ironic punch lines that were far less familiar: someone enters a house with a minimalistic decor and says, “How homey!”