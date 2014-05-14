All Him: Start From The Top And Scroll Through The Life Of Drake With This Brand New Interactive Site

The number of people who land at legendary status before the age of 30 is not vast, and on that score, the rise and reign (so far) of Aubrey Drake Graham has been nothing short of fascinating. From Canadian child actor to mixtape hero to mainstream global rap star to hosting the ESPYs and hyping NBA teams , it’s quite a journey. And whether you dig the tunes or not, anyone who can create a $55,000 lint roller is worth knowing more about.





The people who recently taught us how to order donuts in Canada are back with Started From The Bottom, a new interactive site that allows visitors to scroll through the life and times of Drake. Toronto-based agency Pilot Interactive walks us through some of the key moments in Drake’s career. Why he quit playing hockey. How he got into acting. Meeting Lil Wayne. That time a woman got his name tattooed on her forehead. It’s all there.

And at the end of it all, you can download custom-made wallpaper of perhaps the most iconic brows since Bert.