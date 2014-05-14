Want To Be More Creative? Sleep Like The Ancients Did

Computers, phones, light bulbs…they all attack our eyes with artificial light, tricking our body clocks into living at a perpetual high noon. Temporal disorientation is an unintended consequence of technological innovation. As a result we’re missing out on true wakefulness and, in the process, creativity that sprouts from a brain that is properly rested.

Waking up in the middle of the night? That’s totally natural and it might do us some good, according to sleep historian Roger Ekirch of Virginia Tech. “Typically people went to bed at nine or 10 o’clock. They slept for three, at most, four hours, and then they rose” sometime after midnight to do “anything and everything imaginable,” he says. Then people went back to bed until dawn to rise naturally with the morning light.

That was before the gaslight proliferated in factories and homes in the early 1800s. Now, few of us know true night.

“Modern humans don’t really experience much in the way of changes in day length because we use artificial light to extend our waking hours,” says Thomas Wehr, a psychiatrist emeritus at the National Institute of Mental Health.

The latest episode of the New Tech City podcast explores how technology has changed sleep through the ages, specifically through artificial light. In it, Ekirch and Wehr explain how they each discovered the natural segmented sleep pattern, Wehr through science and Ekirch through literature, and how technology is what continues to throw our body clocks out of sync with nature.

Wehr put healthy people into a totally dark room for 14 hours a night for months at a time to simulate life before artificial light. And lo and behold, they slept a whole lot more than average Americans. “They paid back something like 17 hours of sleep on average, but it took three weeks to pay it back,” he says.

Then it got interesting. The research subjects began to sleep like in pre-industrial times, in two phases. And where it gets intriguing for creative types today is in between the segments. When those test subjects woke up in the middle of the night, it wasn’t random. Their sleep ended with the end of a REM sleep cycle with an active mind, but still dreamy.