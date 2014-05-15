Give Your Green Thumb A Boost With This Countertop, Smartphone-Controlled Greenhouse

In the future, we may really grow vegetables using our own equipment at home, especially salads, herbs, and tomatoes.

Like other interactive home growing systems we’ve covered recently (see here and here), the Niwa uses hydroponics and sensors to make it as easy as possible to grow vegetables right in your kitchen. It creates an enclosed an environment, and of course, everything is controlled by a smartphone. In this case, you can monitor temperature, watering and lighting levels, and follow growing plans for each type of plant and growing stage.





“The idea was born out of a frustration with our inefficient globalized food system, and from firsthand experience growing up in a region that’s one of the world’s top producers of vegetables,” said co-founder Aga Nazaruk, in an email.

“Almeria [in Spain] is the largest producer of tomatoes on Earth with greenhouses visible from space. Everyday, 2,000 trucks would leave Almeria to deliver vegetables to all over Europe. Why do vegetables have to travel so far?”

Nazaruk developed the Niwa with her friend Javier Morillas. See their Kickstarter pitch below:

As you would expect, Niwa’s campaign comes with the normal messages about reducing food miles, and having fresher, less polluted food at the ready. Nazaruk says the standard size can produce “3 to 5 tomatoes a week, 2 to 3 peppers and can do plenty of salad and herbs.”