Your Happy Employees Are Still Job Hunting (Infographic)

You might be scratching your head about this, especially since most of your workers seem to be happy working for your company. Well, we’re scratching our heads too, over here.

Salary.com surveyed of more than 1,200 people about their current jobs and whether they plan to search for a new job this year. They found that 83% of people surveyed said they will look for a new job in 2014, which is up 6% from last year.

What’s more surprising, though, is that while job hunting saw a rise this year, so did employee satisfaction, which rose 23% from last year.

It turns out that 28% of people on the hunt this year said they are perfectly content in their positions. Despite this, about a quarter of respondents said they are looking for a new job every day, and another quarter are hunting a few times a week. Some of these job hunters are even looking while they’re at work.

The job-hunting process includes posting their resumes online, applying to jobs online, and even going on job interviews–almost 40% of respondents said they’ve gone on an interview within the last three months.

Sixteen percent of this year’s respondents said money was their top concern, but that’s actually down 8% from last year. Not surprisingly, then, only 29% of workers said a raise would help them stay put, down 7% from last year. In fact, half of the employees looking for jobs this year already received a raise in the past year.