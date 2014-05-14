Gus Van Sant Directs Dramatic Spots For The Impossibly Sexy BMW i8

With its i8 hybrid sports car, BMW has created one of the more anticipated entries in the gas/electric market. With sexy styling that has car writers fawning, the $135,000 vehicle, which will start rolling into golden-paved driveways in the coming weeks, is being hailed for both its power and fuel-efficiency.





To show off this monster machine of mega efficiency, BMW and German agency Serviceplan have released a trio of filmic spots with the tagline “Born Electric.” Directed by Gus Van Sant out of production company Iconoclast, the spots are a dizzying blend of beautifully filmed, sun-bleached running shots and poetic monologues from actors Michael Pitt (Boardwalk Empire), Sam Hazeldine (The Monuments Men) and Mickey Sumner (Frances Ha).

In “Powerful,” Hazeldine declares, while in extreme closeup, “I’m changing the game, for all you . . . worriers, doubters, preventers. I am the idea that has to be born, the revolution that has to be won . . . A rocket. A cannonball. A carbon fiber body, lighter than wind, stronger than storm. I am born electric.”

The effect is at once entirely expected from a car commercial–lots of driving, open plains, some well-written hubris pit against a delicate piano score–and fresh. But let’s face it, the car is just so damn pretty, that if you’ve got $100K in your car-shopping budget, you’re probably already sold.







