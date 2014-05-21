Philadelphia Students Build A Crime-Routing App To Make Their Walk To School Safer

High school algebra teacher Susan Lee remembers the time a mugger stalked and attacked a female teacher on her way to class. And that other time, when the same thing happened to a female student. Last summer, she tells me, someone stole a whole cart of laptops from her school, which serves talented kids from largely poor neighborhoods in South Philadelphia.

In each case, she says, the attackers knew the victims were on their way to school. “It’s easier to grab them on their way here,” Lee notes.

The basic safety of schoolchildren seems like a problem official-type grownups should be trying to address. But instead it’s the kids who have come up with an innovative solution: An app to determine the safest walking routes to and from school.

Palumbo’s Samsung team going over survey data. Credit: Academy at Palumbo.

It didn’t have to get this bad. But conditions for Philadelphia public school students have tanked after state lawmakers ushered in big budget cuts to the school district in 2011. A lack of City Council sales-tax revenue that was supposed to be distributed to the schools could make it worse. Last year, the Philadelphia school district laid off nearly 4,000 public school employees and closed 24 schools. Now, the already-crowded surviving schools are flooded with more students and hardly any more resources. Fewer public schools also mean that some kids have to walk greater distances to class, and sometimes through pretty sketchy parts of town. At Palumbo, the school where Lee works, half the kids get to school on foot.

So when Samsung offered up a prize for students who design the best ways to improve their communities, Lee knew she had a good opportunity to help figure out ways to make students and teachers more safe. She looped in physics teacher Klint Kanopka, and the two started developing an after-school lesson plan. Over the next several months, a team of 15 students began surveying their peers and analyzing walking routes. Their final product, an algorithm to determine the safest walking routes to school, won the national Samsung Solve for Tomorrow award in March.

From left: Susan Lee, Klint Kanopka, students Quyen Truong and John Wallace. Credit: Samsung.

“From that [survey] data, the students started to visualize it and get a feel for what routes should look like based on distance, and what places you want to actually avoid,” Kanopka explains. “From that point, they struggled, freaked out, got stressed out quite a bit, then arrived at a rather elegant quantitative solution.”

The app is still in its conceptual form, but works something like this: After looking at the crime data, the Palumbo kids ranked the geography and “emotional valence” of crimes within 10 blocks of the school. The app advises the students where to walk–and the lower a route scores in their risk algorithm, the safer it is. While muggers could look up the “safe” routes on the app themselves, Lee believes that there’s strength in numbers, and muggers might be less likely to target kids in groups. And when the Philadelphia police department releases crime data, the app would automatically update.