advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

What You’ll Look Like At 100

By Carey Dunne1 minute Read

In our heavily Botoxed culture, it’s rare to see images that present aged skin as beautiful. That’s part of what makes Missouri-based photographer Anastasia Pottinger’s ongoing series, “Centenarians,” so powerful. In these black-and-white shots of people over the age of 100, the skin, close-up and abstracted, appears to be a fluid current of running water; legs appear as petrified tree branches.

The series began when a 101-year-old woman volunteered to model nude for Pottinger, under one condition: that she not be identified by name in any of the photographs. “It was merely an exercise in documenting her form in a beautiful way,” Pottinger writes in her artist statement. “She was willing to do anything I asked of her.”

Reviewing the images on her computer later, Pottinger was so moved as to want to continue the project. She says responses to the series have been “remarkable”: “Whether it’s wondering, ‘Is this what I’m going to look like?’ or remembering a loved one, the response seems to be universally emotional on some level,” she writes. Pottinger is currently recruiting willing models who’ve lived into the triple digits on her website.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life