Forget About Pleasing Everybody: Why You Don’t Want A Mega-Brand

It’s almost been a golden rule for some time now among corporations that it’s better to have a few mega-brands than multiple middling ones.

Procter & Gamble (P&G), the maker of many goods you’d find in your home, dropped White Cloud in the late ’90s and put all its toilet paper eggs in the Charmin basket. Similarly, Ford ditched its Mercury brand, while GM axed Oldsmobile.

So it was somewhat shocking when Mark Hanna, CMO of the Richline Group, explained how taking the opposite approach dramatically changed its fortune, providing yet another reminder that innovation can take many shapes.

Richline came into being in 2007 after the merger of various precious metal companies as orchestrated with parent company Berkshire Hathaway. Currently, Richline has four main divisions and is a leading provider of precious metal jewelry around the world, with thousands of employees and over a billion dollars in sales. Hanna came to the company through one of the mergers and started shaking things up in 2009.

“We identified our biggest weakness as not having control of the consumer touch points–we’d present our wares to a buyer and have little influence over how things were packaged, displayed, or advertised,” Hanna said at the time.

Selling essentially the same jewelry line to all the major national retail stores meant Richline had unending channel conflicts–doing something to please one customer only led to unhappiness in another. So Hanna says he made it the company’s priority to gain influence and control.

The growth of our business over time is really about how strong our relationships are and how strong the trust is.

Surprisingly, gaining control for Hanna meant creating private label brands for each of Richline’s leading retail customers. In karat gold, for example, the company has 14 retailers carrying assortments of products all under different names.