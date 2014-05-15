Designer Of Beats By Dre On Asking Tough Questions

From a career as director of industrial design at Apple to founder of the San-Francisco-based design studio, Ammunition –designer of Beats by Dr. Dre –Robert Brunner has been at the forefront of innovation.

While Brunner likes cool-looking objects as much as anyone, his career has taught him that designing and building beautiful things isn’t the secret to success.

That, he says, lies in asking one question: “Do you matter?”

He argues all types of companies–from designers, manufacturers of products, or service-delivery firms, can benefit by asking these deep soul-searching questions that revolve around the concept of mattering:

Are we affecting the lives of others in a positive way?

Are we creating positive relationships with people who use the products we’re delivering?

Would the world care if we were gone tomorrow?

Asking these questions on a regular basis, Brunner says, can help build a guidance system and a strong foundation for the business.

Brunner began asking these questions after leaving Apple and striking out on his own. “[At] Apple, we always started with, ‘What’s the end experience you want to achieve?’ and then, ‘Let’s figure out how to deliver it,’” says Brunner.

He quickly discovered not all companies thought about product design this way. He became involved in a number of companies who, rather than ask the above questions, based their design strategy on leveraging their own infrastructure and assets.