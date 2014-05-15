When Founding A Company With No Experience Isn’t A Huge Mistake

When Matthew Corrin imagined the opening of his fresh-produce-serving, fast-food restaurant, he imagined a line-up of hungry office workers looking for a healthy lunch alternative to greasy fast food chains. What actually happened was chaos.

One opening day, the founder and CEO of Freshii sliced his finger and had to rush his kitchen manager, who’d broken his nose after fainting at the sight of Corrin’s bloody finger, to the hospital. His business was off to a rough start.

Then again, what would you expect of a 23-year-old who had never taken a business course or worked in food service?

Now, nine years later, even Corrin is surprised of his success. “I had a concept of more than one and probably less than 10 (locations),” he laughs. The company is now a global chain with 160 locations in 50 cities in nine countries.

Corrin’s inspiration was born of his frustration with healthy lunch options when he was working as a marketing manager for Oscar de la Renta. There were a lot of hitches with his plan. Aside from his youth, he had no business background, no retail management or restaurant experience, no business plan, and money borrowed from family and friends.

“When I approached this business, it was not with a business eye. It was not with a restaurant eye. It was with a consumer eye,” says Corrin. In lieu of a business plan, Corrin did write down some guiding principles, which he says have been instrumental in leading the company to success. He argues these principles not only apply to the restaurant business, but are an essential foundation for any company, especially one led by a young entrepreneur.

In the early days of Freshii, Corrin poured over earnings columns and press releases from other consumer companies and recognized a trend. “The ones that were not succeeding in the public markets were talking about the same thing over and over again and never actually doing it.