The Case For And Against Stressful Deadlines

I once turned in a book manuscript 11 days after giving birth, which may sound extreme, but really isn’t. I had nine months of warning on both the baby and the book, so I planned ahead, finishing the manuscript a month ahead of time, and then using those last weeks to polish.

So I was fascinated to read a recent Wall Street Journal article claiming that deadlines might not be good. Writer Andrew Blackman interviewed Richard Boyatzis, a professor at Case Western Reserve University who studies organizational behavior and cognitive science.

He said that “The research shows us that the more stressful a deadline is, the less open you are to other ways of approaching the problem … The very moments when in organizations we want people to think outside the box, they can’t even see the box.”

So are deadlines bad? In reality, if you want to manage well, the story is more complicated. Here’s what you need to know:

Great ideas don’t necessarily come to us on a schedule, so asking a team to come up with the most amazing marketing campaign ever in the next two hours won’t work. Teresa Amabile, a professor at Harvard Business School, has had hundreds of people keep thousands of diary entries about their work over the years, and analyzed them for mood, work quality, etc.

As she said in an HBR interview years ago, “while our participants were giving evidence of less creative thinking on time-pressured days, they reported feeling more creative on those days.” You think you’re cranking out your best work, but you’re probably not. Or as Boyatzis told me, “You show me somebody who says, ‘I’m an adrenaline junkie, I perform my best under stress,’ and I’ll show you an idiot.”