Samsung Puts Soccer Superstars Through Galaxy Training

We already know that aliens have come to challenge Earth’s best soccer players to a game, and Samsung has taken this as a unique marketing opportunity.

In the latest installment of the electronics giant’s #GALAXY11 campaign, with agency Cheil Worldwide and production company Psyop, we see Team Earth get put through the paces of training. By the looks of these drills and the outfits, it’s not going to be a run-of-the-mill soccer match that decides the fate of the Earth but a hybrid of the Beautiful Game, Tron and Rollerball. Along with all the black battle-lycra, guys like Lionel Messi, Wayne Rooney, and Cristian Ronaldo are using the Samsung Galaxy S5, Gear 2, and Fit.

The brand has also launched four new Galaxy 11-themed mobile games. “The Match: Striker Soccer Galaxy 11“, available to Galaxy S5 and all Android devices, gives fans the chance to play as the Galaxy 11 and take on the alien team for weekly prizes. Gamers also have the chance to play against the Galaxy 11 team as part of a partnership with EA SPORTS FIFA 14 mobile game.