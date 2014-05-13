R.I.P “Alien” Designer And Surrealist Artist H.R. Giger





If you’re a child of the 1980s, your cinematic visions of terror likely feature the razor-jawed, poison-dripping mouth of Ridley Scott’s xenomorph alien. The iconic creation was one of many pop culture milestones created or influenced by Swiss-born artist H.R. Giger, who has died, reportedly, after sustaining injuries in a fall. Scott’s alien was based on Necronom IV, a print by Giger, who won a special effects Oscar for the movie in 1980. Giger, who also worked on Poltergeist 2, Alien 3 and Species, became famous for his “biomechanical” artwork, which fused the human and the machine, often in dark, sexually explicit ways. His influence on pop culture spanned from era-defining punk rock albums (his Work 219: Landscape XX infamously graced the cover of The Dead Kennedys’ Frankenchrist) to video games (Dark Seed was based on his artwork).