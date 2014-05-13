R.I.P “Alien” Designer And Surrealist Artist H.R. Giger

If you’re a child of the 1980s, your cinematic visions of terror likely feature the razor-jawed, poison-dripping mouth of Ridley Scott’s xenomorph alien. The iconic creation was one of many pop culture milestones created or influenced by Swiss-born artist H.R. Giger, who has died, reportedly, after sustaining injuries in a fall. Scott’s alien was based on Necronom IV, a print by Giger, who won a special effects Oscar for the movie in 1980. Giger, who also worked on Poltergeist 2, Alien 3 and Species, became famous for his “biomechanical” artwork, which fused the human and the machine, often in dark, sexually explicit ways. His influence on pop culture spanned from era-defining punk rock albums (his Work 219: Landscape XX infamously graced the cover of The Dead Kennedys’ Frankenchrist) to video games (Dark Seed was based on his artwork).
The Museum H.R. Giger in Gruyeres, Switzerland, has his collection of work on display.