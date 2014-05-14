How To Spice Up Your PR When Your Business Isn’t Sexy

Not everyone is lucky enough to run a sexy business.

An honest look in the mirror will tell you if your company is truly the next Apple, and in all likelihood, it’s not–so stop pretending that it is.

Fortunately, some of the most successful entrepreneurs fill demand in a specific niche and grow their businesses into thriving enterprises. When it comes to public relations, the key is understanding how to spread the word about unsexy industries and who should be your primary targets.

Here are four questions to help guide your PR strategy:

Your product may be of interest to a narrow audience, but your PR need not be limited to product announcements. Consider what story you can tell:

Your company history might be unique and inspiring, or your founder might have exotic hobbies or have overcome difficult circumstances.

Sometimes the focus should be on customers–is your product or service enabling a small business, nonprofit, or large enterprise to succeed in ways that were not possible before?

Does anyone on the team have unique expertise and insight into his/her field that they can share?

If your company produces products that are of interest to only a limited niche, seek out that audience.

Nearly every niche industry these days has its own publications, influencers, and gatherings. Focus on gaining relevant attention, as opposed to aiming blindly for generally influential media personalities.