5 Ways You Can Put All Your Numbers And Research To Good Use

Plenty of marketers bandy the term “data-driven marketing” about these days, but what the heck does that actually mean?

Collecting and analyzing numbers and research for a more targeted marketing campaign is a great idea. But the reality is, with data at our instant disposable these days, most marketers have more than they are able to effectively use–it’s not about how much data you have, but what you are able to do with your data that can spell success for marketers.

Marketing has always been about storytelling, but now we are telling stories through numbers. From strategy to implementation to evaluation and back again, here are five ways to use data for more efficient and effective storytelling:

Defining your goals at the beginning of a marketing program is a given, but when it comes to what you want to accomplish through the use of data, asking the right questions is key, otherwise you’ll drown in all of that data.

Do you want to drive revenue? Reduce cost? Acquire new customers? Marketers have to take an in-depth look into their business models and determine what problems they’re looking to solve before formulating the specific questions they want to answer through data analysis.

Take stock of what you have and try to supplement it.

You can have a repository of millions of data points from customer relationship management (CRM), but if those data points have been gathered from only a few sources, then you’re not getting the full picture. You’re blind to what your consumer does when they are not engaged with you.