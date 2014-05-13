“You Are What You Share” And As This Video Notes, It’s Really Embarrassing

We’ve probably established by now that nobody cares what you had for breakfast or how cute your baby is. They definitely don’t want to see an Instagram feed of your favorite lamps. And yet, this sort of information is still the backbone of social media sharing. Opinion-sharing platform State has pointed out the obvious in “You Are What You Share.” a video featuring our worst social media obsessions. State.com is apparently urging you to “use another part of your brain.” (What part and how isn’t explained, but it definitely doesn’t involve babies.) The company calls itself a “global opinion network”– a follower-free, hashtag-free, popularity-free platform for idea sharing. Apparently, there are graphs involved. You probably have to sign up to understand how the site works. But if you do, don’t you dare tweet about it. Nobody cares what apps you’re using.