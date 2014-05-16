This Online Class Helps Designers Solve Real-World Problems

The typical design competition tends to result in a lot of fantastical ideas that are far from realistic. But the Open Online Academy had set up real-world contests to solve world challenges with an unusual structure: The participants who compete are all enrolled in a MOOC (or massive open online class).

“We’re basically using education as a way to promote change and build a better world,” says Ivan Shumkov, the school’s founder.

In one recent class, the Open Online Academy took on the challenge of building resilient schools in the Philippines, after Typhoon Haiyan destroyed 4,500 schools there last November. Other class challenges have included designing emergency shelters, smart mobility, and infrastructure in the developing world.





For each class, the school partners with international organizations and specialists that give feedback along each step of the design process, ensuring that designers get a better sense of the problem than a simple brief could ever provide.

“This way the final results are much closer to a tangible solution, and much closer to being implemented,” Shumkov says. “We incorporate the end user, too. For the schools, the principal and local government were involved.”

Around 5,000 students took the class on designing resilient schools–mostly architects and engineers, but also educators, policymakers, journalists, and others, all grouped into multi-disciplinary teams that spent six weeks learning about resilient design and developing solutions. Each team learned from the others.





“We were able to share information, share research, and develop a solution much faster than if we had just been working on it ourselves,” says Hugo Martinez from MAT-TER Design and Build Studio, an architecture firm that helped develop one of the four designs that eventually won first place in the competition.