An Illustrated History Of The Camera

In a day when lens-equipped smartphones have all but replaced actual cameras, it’s easy to feel nostalgic for the ritual of loading a film cartridge and waiting for the images to develop. To fuel that nostalgia, here’s a brief illustrated history of the photographic camera, designed by Retrofuturismo-Kitsch. From the age-old Camera Obscura to Talbot’s Mousetrap of 1835 to the Sony Mavica of 1981, the infographic offers stylized images of 48 contraptions, each of which were, of course, cutting-edge at the time.

After studying the dazzlingly rapid evolution that took place over less than 150 years, you can’t help but wonder what image-capture technology will look like 20 years from now. Our Instagram filters and amazing disappearing Snapchats will soon look as retro as Brownies and Polaroids.

Head over to Visual.ly to download the infographic in its full high-res glory.

[via PetaPixel]