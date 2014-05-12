This Instagram Account Is Documenting India’s Election In The Most Beautiful Way Possible

After five weeks, nine phases, and with more than 800 million voters casting ballots, India has closed the polls for a historic election to decide the fate of the country. With the Prime Minister seat up for grabs, a collective of photographers that calls themselves Scroll.in has been crowdsourcing all the twists and turns as Narendra Modi–a fiercely divisive leader and current chief minister of the Indian state of Gujarat–looks to become India’s next leader. His platform? Modi has aggressively positioned himself as “India’s CEO.”