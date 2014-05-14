Christy Turlington Shares Why She Became A Social Entrepreneur

Her fame may be tied to the glamor of modeling , but that’s not why supermodel Christy Turlington-Burns was named one of Time Magazine‘s 100 Most Influential People this year.

She’s emerged as a globe-trotting social entrepreneur as a result of founding the nonprofit organization Every Mother Counts in 2010 to help make pregnancy and childbirth safe for mothers around the world.

The organization’s work includes funding programs that link women to essential maternity care in Haiti, Uganda, Malawi, Indonesia, and the U.S. And it’s a deeply personal project for her.

The guiding force behind Turlington-Burns’s leadership is the importance of personal experience. Her own complicated pregnancy opened her eyes to the scope of the problem and gives the cause that much more of an emotional resonance for her.

Turlington-Burns says she became a maternal health advocate when she became a mom, a process that included some unexpectedly harrowing circumstances for her. After giving birth to her daughter Grace a decade ago, she says she hemorrhaged, which she later learned is the leading cause of maternal deaths globally. And while she had access to the best health resources to help her recover, too many other mothers around the world, she learned, don’t.

A couple of years after her daughter’s birth, Turlington-Burns was traveling with the humanitarian organization Care on a trip with her mother to visit El Salvador.

“I was pregnant with my son Finn, and we were touring a village where women received prenatal care in a makeshift clinic set up at their water source,” she says. “That’s when it occurred to me that if I’d had my birth complication in that village, I probably would have died. I came home from that trip thinking about how I could make a difference for mothers in countries where lack of access to health care and other issues prevent them from getting the essential life-saving care they need.”