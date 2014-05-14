Gilt.com’s CEO Advice To Her Younger Self

The name Michelle Peluso may not ring a bell right away. But if you’ve ever booked a trip on Travelocity or purchased a pair of Nikes (she was recently named to the board of directors), you’re already familiar with her work.

Prior to joining flash sale site Gilt.com in 2013, Peluso was an executive with Citigroup and CEO of Travelocity.com. She started her first business, teaching swim classes, as a child, and created A New Generation for Peace in high school, a nonprofit that brought together teens from various countries to discuss global issues such as poverty.

In 1999, Peluso created Site59.com, a last-minute travel deal site that was acquired by Travelocity.com. In 2013, she was named one of Fast Company’s Most Creative People. We spoke with Peluso about some of the lessons she’s learned along the way, and what advice she’d give her younger self.

When running a business, results are an important benchmark for excellence, but it’s not the only thing. Early in her career, Peluso learned “the how”: how you get there, is just as important as “the what.”

Over time, she learned to be ruthless in removing people who are sucking the life out of colleagues, destroying the company’s culture and morale. “Maybe I didn’t have the courage [early on],” she reflects.

Now, she’s unequivocal: if that person can’t or won’t change, they need to go. “Even if that person’s hitting their numbers, if they destroy the confidence of others or act without integrity . . . it’s not acceptable to me anymore,” Peluso says. “[I see] more clearly in my own mind how I want people to drive results, how I want them to show up every day,” she says.

“If you’re going to be ambitious, it’s going to be a rollercoaster,” Peluso says. With the highs come the lows, and you have to brace yourself for the tough times. Staying positive and focused is critical, as is being humble and willing to learn. “You need to get through the lows [because] other people depend on you. You have to be at your best,” she says.