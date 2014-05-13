What True Ambition Really Looks Like

Leadership starts with a special kind of quest: a real ambition. Numbers, facts, or figures do not motivate people. Rather, people are enchanted when they have the chance to create something extraordinary and when they can see clearly the opportunities they have to participate. Real ambition is the engine of any endeavor, it’s the creation of something good that didn’t exist before. Establish it, enlist for it, and fight for it and you’ll achieve whatever you seek for yourself and for the people who will make it happen.

A real ambition is a picture of an exciting future that will mobilize the people who follow you. As you codify this desire for your future, remember that real ambition is not a hope for, it is rather a will be. It has these characteristics:

The real ambition must serve an overarching goodness. It must be of benefit to all constituencies, both inside and outside the organization. The real ambition appeals to the core in all of us that wishes to be part of creating something special.

Real ambition is not a destination or a “hoped for” goal. It is a statement of unequivocal intention and certainty of purpose that cascades to all corners of the organization.

Real ambition is not about increments or percentage points. It’s about a great leap to a completely new state of being and, most importantly, a positive air of certainty that it can be done. People are moved when they know they are creating something special and that the real ambition is not a far-off dream but an ironclad certainty.

The simplest way to think about a statement of real ambition is with these two powerful words: “We will.” With the mental picture you create, beginning with these two words, you’ll change history, for yourself and your organization.

A real ambition is based on igniting a human desire. You may be setting out to save the whales, but there’s no prize if none are saved. The notion of real ambition has two important parts: real and ambition.