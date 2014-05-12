Twitter Debuts A “Mute” Button For When You’re Too Afraid to Unfollow Someone

At times, Twitter can feel like a confusing echo chamber of strangers yelling at each other. Sometimes they even yell at themselves . Today, though, Twitter announced that it was rolling out a new feature to bring some peace and quiet to the place in the form of a new “mute” button.

It works like this: Basically, when you mute someone on iOS, Android, or on twitter.com, their tweets and retweets will no longer appear in your feed. They’ll still be able to retweet you and send you @-replies; that stuff just won’t show up in your notification activity. “The muted user will not know that you’ve muted them,” Twitter writes in a blog post, “and of course you can unmute at any time.”

Muting someone could be useful whenever a Twitter user you admire is brewing up a “tweetstorm,” a term BuzzFeed has used to describe the act of relentlessly hammering your feed with consecutive-numbered tweets. Or perhaps you can silence multiple folks in your timeline who are all tweeting about the same thing that you don’t care about, like baseball. Or Solange.

Of course, Twitter already has an efficient mechanism in place for dealing with tweets you don’t want to see in your feed. It is called the “unfollow” button. It works wonders, too.