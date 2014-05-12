Coca-Cola Used Vending Machines To Get Rival Milan Soccer Fans To Share

It’s used its Happiness machines to try and diffuse international tensions and promote recycling, among other things, and Coca-Cola recently took its quest for smiles to one of the world’s great sports rivalries.





Inter Milan and AC Milan are two of soccer’s most storied teams, but also make up one of the sport’s most intense rivalries thanks to decades of competition within the same city. So Coke and agency McCan Milan decided to see if the teams’ fans might be able to share a little goodwill. This isn’t quite as simple as the Mets and Yankees. These fans are known for their intensity, that can border on the extreme. Coke installed vending machines equipped with cameras and screens on either side of Milan’s San Siro stadium ahead of a derby match, the catch being Inter fans could only give Milan fans a free soda, and vice versa.

It’s a nice bit of sporting fun, but for every video clip of smiles and waves with a little good-natured banter, there must’ve been twice as many middle fingers and not-so good natured death threats.