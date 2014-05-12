Ikea Promotes Animal Adoption By Advertising Homeless Dogs In Its Showrooms

It used to be that the highest profile advertising for animal adoption was Bob Barker. But with the wonders of technology, shelters and rescue organizations are getting increasingly creative . Now it looks like major brands are getting into the act.

A new initiative in by Ikea and agency DDB Singapore, has teamed the retailer up with animal shelters Save Our Street Dogs (SOSD) and Animal Lovers League (ALL) in that country to promote animal adoption in its stores. Until June 6th, two Ikea stores will feature 26 different life-size cardboard cut-outs of dogs available for adoption sitting in its familiar showrooms.

Each dog has a unique QR code tagged to its collar, which will lead interested shoppers and adopters directly to the adoption site for more information. So you might walk in looking for a Hemnes chest of drawers or Ektorp couch, and leave with a new best friend.