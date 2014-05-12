“Spurious Correlations” Shows the Ridiculous and Irrelevent Relationships Between Everything

Did you know that there’s a link between the number of pool drownings and how many films Nicolas Cage does a year? Or the fact that the number of people who died by bed sheet entanglement and the per capita consumption of cheese are in lock-step? Sure, we know that correlation doesn’t equal causation, but we’re also suckers for any “factual” relationship that appears in the form of a graph or chart. An Army intelligence analyst and Harvard Law Student named Tyler Vigen has created Spurious Correlations, a tongue-in-cheek website that highlights this gullibility. The connections are pretty silly–and there’s a new one every day. And they’d be even funnier if this sort of specious brand of connections didn’t make it into our public policy debate so often.