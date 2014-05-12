This Is What Happens When You Combine A Parrot Quadcopter With Oculus Rift

Telepathically invading the consciousness of a flying crow, the way Bran Stark does to snoop on his enemies , may exist only in the realm of fantasy. But consumer drone maker Parrot has invented the next best thing: Over the weekend the company unveiled the Bebop, which can be tethered to an Oculus Rift virtual reality headset.

While home-brew hackers have successfully combined the Rift with flying drones before (and companies like Fat Shark have experimented with first-person perspectives for years), as far as we can tell this is the first time Facebook’s $2 billion head unit will be integrated commercially.

You’ll still need a controller, but instead of watching both the drone and the video feed simultaneously, you’ll be able to fly the Bebop from a first-person POV and swivel your head to pan the camera. Imagine exploring hazardous sites from a safe distance, or getting a taste of what it’s like to be attacked by territorial birds.

The Bebop is also the company’s most advanced consumer drone yet. The rig includes a 14-megapixel fisheye camera with built-in image stabilization that records in full HD, all of which can be beamed to a phone or tablet via an app. The quadcopter is controllable up to 1.2 miles away via Wi-Fi, and has built-in GPS so you can find it later. (Drones crashes, let’s remember, are increasingly becoming a serious problem.) There is also an optional gadget called a Skycontroller that you can purchase separately, which allows you to maneuver the machine with the visual aid of an iPad.

Battery life could be a concern, however. The Bebop only gets about 12 minutes of flight time–tops.

Although a price and release date haven’t been set, Parrot CEO Henri Seydoux says it will be more expensive than its $300 AR.Drone (launched in 2010), and should be available for purchase in Q4.

