From 220-Pound Rubber Suit To 800 Digital Artists: “Godzilla” Then And Now

When director Gareth Edwards hosted a 3-D sneak peak of Godzilla earlier this month on the largest IMAX screen in America, the spectacle on screen represented a gargantuan step forward for the soft-spoken British filmmaker. Five years ago, Edwards was tooling around Mexico in a van with two crew members, operating his own camera and trying to convince villagers to appear as extras in his micro-budgeted sci-fi film Monsters.

“Anything that’s easy to do when there’s just four of you and a camera is hard to do when you’ve got 400 of you and a lot of trucks,” Gareth said during a post-screening Q&A. “And everything that’s hard to do when you’ve just got $10 is a lot easier when you’ve have like $10 million dollars. It’s that simple.”





For the $500,000 alien invasion Monsters movie, Edwards drew on skills honed during his earlier career as a London-based visual effects artist to single-handedly create CGI mutants on a laptop. For the $160 million Godzilla, opening May 16, he enlisted 800 digital artists at London-based Double Negative and global VFX studio Moving Picture Company to conjure radioactive dinosaurs of uncommon verisimilitude.

When Edwards’s photorealistic freak makes his big entrance, it’s clear that Godzilla, the monster and the movie, has embodied remarkable strides in special effects since it first shook Japan’s movie industry to the core in 1954.

As detailed in the new paperback edition of Eiji Tsuburaya: Master of Monsters (Chronicle Books), the original Godzilla rose from the ruins of post-war Japan as a model of ingenuity and sheer physical gumption.

“60 years ago they didn’t have safety protocols,” author August Ragone tells Co.Create. “They started filming Godzilla in late summer on a soundstage that had no air conditioning and was not well ventilated. Most of the background smoke in the film was created by setting fire to oil-soaked rags.”

Despite the heat, visual effects supervisor Tsuburaya and director Ishiro Honda persuaded 140-pound stunt man Haruo Nakajima to get inside a 220-pound Godzilla suit made from melted-down tire rubber. A second actor, Katsumi Tezuka, served as a second string Godzilla when the burden of performance proved overwhelming.