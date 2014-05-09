Massimo Vignelli Is Gravely Ill, Requesting Letters

Influential design great Massimo Vignelli is gravely ill. His family reports that he has left the hospital and will be spending his last days at his home in New York City. His son, Luca, has extended a touching request: that all those for whom Vignelli was either an influence or an inspiration write him a letter.
Pentagram partner Michael Bierut, who worked for Vignelli for 10 years, said:
Luca said that Massimo would be thrilled to get notes of good wishes from people whom he’s touched or influenced–whether personally or remotely–over the years. Luca has visions of huge mail bags full of letters. I know that one of Massimo’s biggest fantasies has been to attend his own funeral. This will be the next best thing. Pass the word.
If you’d like to send a letter, post it to:
Massimo Vignelli
130 East 67 Street
New York, New York 10021
[via Creative Review]