How Highcharts Won the Enterprise Data Viz Market

The web charting library Highcharts isn’t widely known outside of data visualization circles, but it’s used by organizations like IBM and NASA, the BBC and the Financial Times. Why? It’s easy to use, well documented, and–most importantly–compatible with browsers from Internet Explorer 6 forward. That’s a big deal, because IE compatibility hamstrings a lot of other sites and tools that work fine on Chrome, Safari, Opera, and Firefox. But that kind of cross-compatibility means extensive testing on all sorts of devices. Here’s how they do it.

First, a primer on what Highcharts does. Developers can use it to add interactive elements, line and scatterplot graphs, as well as more a few more exotic visualizations like adding speedometer-style gauges to their website, by filling in the blanks in a JavaScript object which specifies everything from the chart margins to the formatting for the tooltips on the individual data points to the dataset itself.

Then, when a user visits the website, the library draws a chart to a specified element on the website, using SVG graphics or VML, the pre-SVG vector markup language used in older versions of Internet Explorer.

“When we first talked about it some four or five years ago, IE8 support was a big selling point,” says Highsoft CTO Torstein Hønsi. “It’s becoming less of a selling point now, but it’s still very important because there’s so many enterprise systems and in-house solutions than still run on IE8.”

To make sure new versions of the software still work with browsers from the latest versions of Chrome and Firefox to IE6 to the native browser from Android 2.0, Highsoft runs an extensive series of tests before each release, Hønsi says.

“We run automated visual tests for the SVG-enabled platforms,” he says. “We have a test suite of about 1,000 samples and we compare programmatically rendered version of the charts with the previous version of Highcharts.”

The automated tests typically finish in a few minutes, but for other platforms, the company will often spend a day or two running manual tests and fixing regression bugs, he says.