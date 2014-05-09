Accidentally Spend The Next Couple Hours Ranking Vine Videos With VineOff

There’s a lot of creativity happening on Vine, but unless you’re one of the platform’s more dedicated observers, it’s likely that you only ever catch up on it when someone puts together a year-end supercut of the best six-second, edited-on-the-fly smartphone videos. As with any platform with a massive userbase, each user chasing illusory Internet fame, the signal-to-noise ratio is high–but at some point, just looking at things that have been curated for us is less thrilling than doing the curating.





That’s where VineOff.com comes in. The website (Chrome recommended) is built on the old “Hot or Not” head-to-head model of putting two Vines on the same page–you watch them both, then click the one you think is better. Before it takes you to the next pair, the site tells you what percentage of visitors agreed with you–and once it does take you to the next pair, the autoplay feature immediately begins the next video, making it extremely easy to waste a lot more time than intended clicking through VineOff videos–after all, who doesn’t have six more seconds, or want their opinion counted?

VineOff’s videos are sorted by category, with “comedy” being the biggest one–though “animals” appears to be right behind it. At the end of the day, the aggregated curation adds up to a “best of yesterday” link at the top of the page–so you can maybe get an early glimpse of some of the videos that’ll be in the next supercut.