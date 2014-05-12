How Birchbox Used A Threat To Their Business As Motivation

Katia Beauchamp was visiting Hayley Barna’s apartment and brainstorming possible businesses to start together after they completed their MBAs at Harvard Business School.

Beauchamp noted that there were always upscale, interesting beauty products in the apartment’s bathroom. Barna explained that her roommate, a beauty editor, brought home the samples and helped Barna, a self-described “tomboy,” find products she loved.

“We thought, okay, there’s a huge opportunity here to create a new kind of shopping experience for beauty that was about more than replenishment and really inspired consumers in a way that would make them buy beauty products they hadn’t bought before as a first-time purchase,” Beauchamp says.

As beauty product consumers themselves, they knew that women typically wanted to try products before they spent much money on buying them. The idea clicked: Their business would be the equivalent of Barna’s knowledgeable roommate culling through the onslaught of new beauty products on the market each year and recommending the right ones for each customer, based on her profile and preferences.

In September 2010, they launched Birchbox, which ships individualized boxes of samples and products to customers a subscription fee of $10 per month. (The fee is $20 per month for the men’s service because it includes more full-size and lifestyle products.) In addition, the website offers a comprehensive beauty product shop where consumers can buy more of the products they receive and in-depth editorial featuring beauty products and related content.

Growth came fast and they hit their five-year sales projections in seven months, turning their $1.4 million round of seed funding into a Series A investment of $10.5 million more. But with that success came the copycats. In roughly six months, they began to see other subscription services cropping up, first in the food sector.