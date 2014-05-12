Nescafe Turns Its Coffee Cap Into An Alarm Clock

Even if you’re physically out of bed, many people aren’t consciously awake until they have that first cup of coffee. That aroma and chemical jolt of that magical elixir is an exponentially better wake-up call than the usual BEEP-BEEP-BEEP-BEEP jackhammer of seven hells from the alarm clock.





Nescafe has found a way for your coffee to wake you up even before you start guzzling it. Together with Publicis Mexico’s Innovation Lab, NOTCOT’s NotLabs and illustrator Charmaine Choi, the brand has redesigned the cap for its instant joe to be an actual alarm clock.

Right now, there is only a 200 limited edition run. Each one was individually hand-assembled and 3D printed. The alarm is set with an LED interface on the cap’s underside. It’s got seven different tones that are synchronized with small lights, designed to wake you up in a gentle, natural way. To turn it off, you just unscrew the cap from the bottle.

Just don’t throw it against the wall if you’re super tired.