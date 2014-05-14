The Cigarette Litter Menace: Is It Time To Ban Cigarette Butts?

Cigarette butts are no ordinary litter menace. First, there are so many of them; they’re always the most numerous in litter counts . In one audit in San Francisco, “tobacco product wastes” (which includes butts, wrappers and packaging) made up 24.6% of the total litter count.

Butts also contain several toxins that accumulate after smoking, including chemicals from preparing tobacco, and additives that flavor cigarettes and let them to burn longer. That includes the flavoring ethyl phenol, which is harmful at higher concentrations.

In a new paper in Current Environmental Health Reports, Thomas Novotny and Elli Slaughter of San Diego State University argue that “tobacco product wastes” (TPW) are an under-appreciated problem, and that current strategies like anti-littering laws aren’t addressing it enough.

“TPW mitigation requires novel environmental interventions and new partnerships between tobacco control and environmental groups,” they write. “Many of these interventions would serve to reduce the social acceptability of smoking while reducing the environmental burden of TPW.”

Here are some the options they explore:

For example, through “environmental advocacy that emphasizes TPW cleanups, hand-held ashtrays, butt receptacle installations, and other downstream approaches.”

The report recommends “Extended Producer Responsibility” laws for cigarette manufacturers, which might encourage investment in recycling and waste disposal (32 U.S. states have EPR laws for other wastes such as bottles, containers, and carpets).