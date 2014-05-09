This Girl Can’t Cry About India’s Lack of Clean Water–But You Might

You may have smiled when you watched the Water Is Life spot posted here previously about a young Kenyan boy fulfilling his bucket list? This new ad from the NGO, which aims to provide clean water and sanitation across the developing world, is the emotional inverse. “The Girl Who Couldn’t Cry,” features a girl from the Indian slums who cannot cry because of severe dehydration. But what’s truly shocking about the video are the series of human rights abuses she is forced to endure: child labor, rape, and forced marriage. The spot raises so many questions. Could access to clean water help prevent these injustices? Or is the real problem highlighted in this spot much, much deeper?