The Recommender: Rebecca Greenfield, Digital Stalker

Name: Rebecca Greenfield Role at Fast Company: Staff writer Twitter: @rzgreenfield Titillating fact: My professional claim to fame is that Sean Parker (of Napster acclaim, for those that remember Napster) publicly called me a “digital stalker.” I wrote about his wedding and he got mad and wrote a vicious takedown of me on his Facebook wall, which he paid to promote. (LOL.) Parker’s message was mean and made me question myself for about one second. But I immediately loved the “digital stalker” epithet–it’s a perfect way to describe a blogger’s job. We digital stalk so you readers don’t have to!

Things she’s loving:

I’m dedicating my Recommender to the women of the Internet. The Wom-ternet? Fem-ternet? Anyway …

1. Which Dolly Parton Song Are You? by Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton made a BuzzFeed quiz about herself. I got “9 to 5” because I’m a workin’ woman. This also gives me an excuse to talk about my obsession with Miley Cyrus’s Backyard sessions, all available on YouTube. These things are related because Miley is Parton’s goddaughter and in the sessions she does a rendition of Parton’s classic “Jolene” that I can play on repeat forever.

If you’re interested in traveling further down that rabbit hole, Parton and Cyrus also did a duet of “Jolene.” Also, here’s Dolly on Miley in Time:

The girl can sing. The girl is smart. And she doesn’t have to be so drastic. But I will respect her choices. I did it my way, so why can’t she do it her way?

2. Everything Anne Helen Petersen

Anne Helen Petersen came into my Internet orbit when she did this great Q&A with The Hairpin about leaving academia to write for BuzzFeed. (Yes, BuzzFeed.) Petersen approaches pop culture from an academic’s perspective, which I know, sounds like the worst variant of pretentious commentary. But she’s as down-to-earth as she is smart–a rare combination. I now follow her on Twitter and will read anything she writes about any TV show, movie, or cultural icon that I have any interest in. A recent favorite is her defense of Betty Draper.

3. Broad City After Hours: Chronic Gamer Girl and Other Weird Videos

While Broad City is on hiatus, creators Abby Jacobson and Ilana Glazer are allegedly busy writing the next season of the show, but the Internet suggests otherwise.