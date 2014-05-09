The Top 5 Leadership Stories, May 5-10

We had our eyes on the big picture this week, from countries that put our state of innovation on notice, to emails that spark change, and how to tip the scales to have more women in charge.

Sure, we’re doing some huge things in the tech world here in the U.S., but the layman in American hasn’t dreamed of teaching kindergartners to code and massive startup potential. The list will (mostly) surprise you.





Seventy percent of workers don’t feel like they’re reaching full potential. Don’t want to be a part of that statistic? Start getting serious about your grand plan. “How can I tell you if this is a step in the right direction if you don’t have a direction?”





Being told to get more sleep doesn’t work for most of us–too much to do, too little time. What if you remembered how awesome sleep actually is? Instead of twisting your own arm to bed, try these tips from well-rested people.





The forward button is a powerful thing–as are the hashtag, the crowd, and the motivation of a woman focused on empowerment and profit. Rachel Skylar created TheLi.st, a financially successful startup with a bigger purpose: diversity and inclusion in the tech sector and beyond.





They’re half of the labor force, but only 3% of new CEOs in America. Women are often stuck midway up the career ladder, or pushed off of it completely by a number of factors. How can that narrative change? “We don’t help women CEOs by focusing on her gender; we should focus on her results.”