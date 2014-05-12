Etsy’s CEO On Bringing Out The Human Element In Commerce

Many companies say they want to change the world, but few elicit the kind of genuine emotion that the online handmade marketplace Etsy does.

After almost a decade online, the site is now home to approximately 1 million active sellers from dozens of countries. From vintage style furniture to eco-friendly jewelry to toddler craft kits, it’s easy to get lost in the pages and pages of creative creations.





CEO Chad Dickerson is proud of what the Etsy community is able to provide for both sellers and buyers. Recently, the company launched a new iPhone app specifically for shop owners to do business more effectively–not that they’re slacking off. In 2013, Etsy vendors sold more than $1.3 billion worth of products.

During my conversation with Dickerson, he describes how Etsy is transforming people’s lives. He also talks about why the maker movement is exploding, thanks in part he explains to the “basic human desire to make and create things.”