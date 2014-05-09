5 Free Apps To Keep Learning

If the last time you did math without a calculator was in 8th grade and the toddler beside you on the train is crushing your trivia score, this edition of Free App Friday is for you.

As always, while they’re free now, we can’t guarantee how long that’ll last–so don’t wait too long.

Maths Everywhere (Android and iOS)

Unless you’re splitting the dinner bill with mathletes, everyday calculations are annoying at best, tense at worst. Be prepared for figuring out the cost of a road trip, converting measurements and currencies, or quartering a recipe with lessons and quizzes on real-life scenarios.

Mental Workout (Android and iOS)

More of a mental recovery than a workout, this app offers programs for training in mindful meditation, smoking cessation, stress relief, and getting a better night’s sleep. The programs are designed by experts in their fields, and feature instant tactics as well as long-term plans for sticking to your goals.

SAT Question Of The Day (iOS)