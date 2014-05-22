Once Upon a Time, There Was a Hedgehog

If you ask Blake Harris what he does for a living, he’ll tell you he’s a writer. But he’s also a salesman, one practiced in the art of the soft sell. Just ask his doorman.





“Mr. Harris asked me, ‘Do you like video games?’” the besuited twenty-something doorman tells me. Next to his security camera feed, there’s a beaten-up review copy of Console Wars, Harris’s 576-page saga about the gaming industry which was released in bookstores last week. “I said, ‘Yeah,’ and he was like, ‘You should check out this book I wrote,’ and he gave me a copy. I’m like 25% through it, and I’d say it’s amazing! It’s a must-read.”

Wearing flip-flops and striped shorts, face unshaved, Harris leans against the doorman’s desk and smiles. As he’s learned in his research, there’s no brand evangelist quite like an enthusiastic gamer, and now he has one of his own, greeting visitors at the front door.

Console Wars (which was released last week) is Harris’s first book, and also happens to be the first book-length history of the vicious battle waged by Sega and Nintendo for the hearts and minds of early-1990s gamers. Sega began that decade as a virtual nonentity in the gaming market, but launched an all-out attack on industry leader Nintendo, that–improbably–worked, winning Sega market-share parity with Nintendo in the U.S. for a time. At its core, the book is a story about the dark arts of marketing: somehow, a bunch of middle-aged stiffs convinced America that Sonic The Hedgehog (yes, that’s a capital “T”–we’ll get to that) was cool and Mario was not.





“Sega were very conscious of the zeitgeist of the early ’90s,” the 31-year-old Harris tells me. “They leveraged what was going on at Nickelodeon, what was going on in the grunge craze, the political attitude with Bill Clinton taking over in 1993. They were able to package all of that in a way where people thought they were buying something new.”

Upstairs, in the sleek condo he shares with his fiancée, Harris opens his laptop and we watch a Sega TV spot from the period. A teenaged white dude with a flannel shirt and Kurt Cobain haircut makes a Macaulay Culkin-esque face of surprise as a Sega game blows his mind. The camera spins dizzyingly, guitars wail, and no shot lasts longer than a second. A disembodied voice screams “Sega!” so quickly that the name is barely intelligible.

The ad is groan-worthy now, but at the time, Harris says, it was revolutionary: prior to that, he claims, no one had tried to brand gaming as an extreme sport–it had all been sterile kids’ stuff. At the heart of Sega’s teen-focused push was Sonic, dashing across screens with spiked hair and a sassy expression. As it turned out, Sega had put a near-insane amount of work into crafting their animated brand ambassador.