Is Corporate Storytelling Replacing The News Business?

Is there room for a news business in the media landscape that doesn’t include paid PR? This recently departed USA Today editor doesn’t think so . Where (if anywhere) do we see evidence that news can still be a big business?

As a journalist I see the appeal of leaving a noble profession and becoming a corporate storytelling hack. Journalism is really hard work. It’s more than just sitting down and writing. It’s leveraging your contacts to find a good story, it’s following the latest events on a daily basis, it’s research, research, research, interviews, and then, finally, writing. And for all this work–one article could easily take 30-40 hours to complete–journalists don’t make a lot of money. And the money they make is going down.

That’s where corporate storytelling comes in. As more print and digital journalism outlets forgo meaningful content in favor of clicks, more journalists say the industry is going in the wrong direction. Many news outlets don’t respect journalists anymore–and it shows. So why shouldn’t the journalists jump to soul-crushing corporate storytelling, which, by the way, might as well be called “corporate spin”? If you’re on a sinking raft and have a mortgage to pay it’s better for you and your family to jump ship to the corporate cruise liner–just don’t call yourself a journalist anymore.

Of course the good news is that some news outlets have begun to see the error in their ways of treating journalists as mere content monkeys. Good magazine has just announced it is hiring its editorial staff back after laying them off in favor of becoming a community crowdsourced content platform last year. Their traffic dropped almost 20% since that disastrous decision, which shows just how valuable a good editorial staff truly is. Hopefully other news outlets will reverse course on how they treat journalists or we’ll see many more talented writers running to become corporate shills so they can pay the bills. Michael Grothaus

Despite the rise of content marketing, there is always room for publications that champion opinion. An extreme case, Valleywag particularly stands out from the crowd. The site is the antithesis of public relations fodder. When Valleywag wrote about Sean Parker’s opulent Big Sur wedding last year, they called it “Tackier Than We Ever Dreamt.” It is hard to believe that a corporate PR person would try to push that sort of snarky message through Valleywag’s channels, so the article was definitely free of corporate meddling. Most importantly, the piece’s opinionated stance got eyes on the page. Snark and subversion are funny. PR is not.

But there is certainly room for paid content in the media, as well. Companies always need to tell their stories to frame their products to gain consumer interest. The journalism startup Contently has made its business by connecting big brands with freelance journalists. Meeting both parties’ objectives, companies have access to talented writers, while freelance journalists can make money on their stories through Contently’s business model. The companies and the writers win. Whether the reader wins is questionable.

In both scathing blogging-journalism and company-backed stories, someone’s agenda is going to reach the reader. Whether it is taking down a tech entrepreneur through personal attacks or selling airplane tickets through a paid travel feature, the reader will ultimately have to decide how the people producing the content affects their understanding of the situation. The issue is not how to save journalism but how to make us better readers. Tina Amirtha