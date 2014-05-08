Box Scores General Electric As A Client

File-sharing platform Box scored a major new corporate client: General Electric. The new partnership, according to a blog post by CEO Aaron Levie, will service the cloud-storage needs of some 300,000 GE employees scattered across 170 countries. “GE’s IT demands are significant,” writes Levie. “We’re thrilled to be working with such an important and diverse company that is making technology central to how they’re competing in this new economy. Thanks, GE!”

GE will join Procter & Gamble and McAfee as Box clients, but, as the company’s $250 million IPO filing last month indicates, Box still has a way to go before it is profitable. (Levie will only own 4.1% of the company when it goes public, according to the filing.) “I’m trying to avoid getting disrupted,” Levie told Fast Company in 2012. “Any company has to be managed and run a little different when it gets bigger. The ultimate success is to define future markets, and place yourself at the center of them.”