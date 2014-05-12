This Quantified Skateboarding Gadget Maps Your Moves In 3-D

Skateboarding looks so much cooler in video games–you get to see everything from all those crazy camera angles. But what if you could bring that perspective to real life? One startup thinks you could by adding a piece of quantifying hardware to the bottom of skateboards, giving skaters a more complete look at the tricks they’re attempting and mastering.

Syrmo, a HAXLR8R-backed startup, is launching its Kickstarter campaign today to bring motion-tracking hardware to skateboards for an initial price of $99. It will also allow skaters to not only view their own action as a 3-D animation, but take video that automatically tags each trick and selectively adds slow-motion effects. You know, just like in the video games, but starring you.

“The idea came while we were playing Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and we realized it would be awesome to have a device to make the video game real life,” says cofounder Matias Fineschi.

Attaching special riser pads–the piece of plastic between the wheels and wood board–that contains sensors allows the capture of skating data. The hardware includes a gyroscope and accelerometer which can also track airtime, height, distance, and pop force.

The hardware and app combo can also capture and tag video. Algorithms detect tricks being performed and automatically convert them to slow-motion. This automated process eliminates the need to fiddle with manually filming the action and adding effects.





The 3-D renders displayed in the app aren’t pre-set models, but actually display the motion each individual board takes. Each trick also takes less than a second to render its own 3-D model.

“We created a 3-D model of a skateboard with a CAD tool and then exported the associated STL file. Currently a webGL engine loads the STL model and then a physics engine models all the board movements,” Matias explains.