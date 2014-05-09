Inside The Company Building The Googleplex Of Marijuana Edibles

Tripp Keber has been called many things: the king of cannabis, the mogul of marijuana, the Willie Wonka of weed.

But in 2010 when he started his company, Dixie Elixirs & Edibles, which produces marijuana-infused products, he was hard-pressed to find anyone, let alone top job candidates, who were willing to call him “boss.”

“The single greatest challenge I had was trying to attract the best-of-breed thinkers because there’s so much social stigma,” he says.

By the time Keber started his business, medical marijuana had been legalized by the state of Colorado for nearly 10 years, but federal law still classified it as a Schedule 1 drug, which meant there was (and still is) a chance the federal government could bust him. In 2010, Keber worked out of a 400-square-foot shed behind a house in Denver, where he manufactured just one product–a pot-infused soda. He worried the neighbors would rat him out.

Courtesy of Dixie Elixirs & Edibles

The Dixie Elixirs of today is a different place. The company now makes 110 different products from ice cream to pain relief salves to its signature soda–each bottle the equivalent of smoking four joints. Keber is building a $5 million facility with 50,000 square feet of production space and the company has 45 employees–a figure Keber expects to double in size by the end of the year.

To be clear, Keber isn’t your stereotypical ponytailed toker cooking up magic brownies in his basement. He isn’t preaching the medicinal benefits of marijuana to legislators. He’s a blazer-wearing, clean-shaven entrepreneur whose resume includes a job on Capitol Hill during the Reagan administration and the Heritage Foundation. “I’m not a marijuana activist,” says Keber. “I’m a businessman. I simply got into this industry because I saw a potential to profit.”

Easier said than done, of course. In those early days, Keber, who didn’t know anything about how to grow marijuana (“There’s no Medical Marijuana For Dummies book,” he says), needed to hire someone who could cultivate the plant for him. Many of the best candidates for the job were convicted felons who’d been growing the plant long enough to know what they were doing–and get thrown in jail for it.