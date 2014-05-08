No Dead Weight: “Neighbors” Director Nicholas Stoller On How to Direct a Modern Comedy

His face may not be as recognizable as peers like Jason Segel and Seth Rogen, but Nicholas Stoller has quietly become one of the more successful of Judd Apatow’s protégés.

Nicholas Stoller

After working on the comedy powerhouse’s late, lamented college sitcom, Undeclared, Stoller joined his mentor in writing a screenplay for the Jim Carrey vehicle, Fun With Dick and Jane. From there, Stoller leapt into the director’s chair and scored a hit his first time out with Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Since then, he’s directed two more features and written both recent Muppet cinema adventures. In a world where most people would prefer to get their laughs on small screens, Stoller is striving to make event comedies that get people to leave the house. It takes a lot more than just a funny script to make that happen, though.

Stoller’s latest movie is Neighbors, which pits Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne as yuppie parents against Zac Efron and Dave Franco as members of the frat house that just moved in next door. As Neighbors hits theaters, its director talked to Co.Create about optimizing comedy movies for maximum possible laughs, and how to keep them emotionally honest.





The big rewriting process is finding that central emotional idea. Usually the best emotional ideas are also relatable so we’re just constantly boiling it down and boiling it down. It’s really important to have the character say the emotional problem at some point and shoot them doing that. Even if you don’t end up using it, because it’s a little on-the-nose or whatever, it forces you as a writer or director to know what the problem is. I’ve done that every time so far–and it’s always made it in.

The audience needs a compelling reason to go see a movie in a theater. So what you can do with an R-rated comedy is shock people and promise to make them laugh hard. I like nothing more than sitting with a big audience and laughing my ass off, and you have to have set pieces to get them there. On this movie, I did something I’d never done before that I’ll probably do from now on–I talked to the head of marketing at Universal, when we were in pre-production, and I said, “What do you need me to shoot for the trailer? I’ll shoot it and we won’t even necessarily put it in the movie. What does this movie need to make the message more marketable?” I wouldn’t do anything to make the movie marketable that made it worse, but I think the marriage of those two things can make a great movie.





Every character should score; there shouldn’t be any dead weight. We’re given millions of dollars to make these movies, so we shouldn’t waste any of the audience’s time. I love to cast a deep bench. Liz Cackowski is the realtor in Neighbors and she’s hysterical; Jason Mantzoukas has literally one line and it destroys, and with a different actor, it wouldn’t be as funny. I’ve made the mistake before where you’re in, like, Michigan, and to save money on the budget, you get day-players. And I’ve ended up reshooting stuff because it’s not funny in the way it needs to be.

It’s all about getting to the truth of the scene. The reason I think Zac is funny in the movie is because he’s always really present and really honest in the scene–even in his improvs–whether they be funny improvs or not. Sometimes people want to be really jokey and that’s when it falls apart. You have to keep them true to the scene.