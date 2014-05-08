The Inevitable Sequel To “Tiny Hamsters Eating Tiny Burritos” Has Arrived

The clip, which was not produced by the same creators as the original, isn’t nearly as cute as its predecessor. It takes this little furball far too long to eat his slice, reminding us that hamsters are basically mice. And he doesn’t even finish his pizza! What a freak. Making viral videos isn’t as easy as it looks. Maybe we should let the tiny hamster eating tiny things die with this one.

Banana for scale

If you have an insatiable hankering to watch a video of an animal doing something, here’s an octopus:

[Via The Hairpin]