Brazilian Teens Improve Their English By Chatting With Elderly Americans

In foreign countries, young students often turn to American TV to improve their English skills. The CNA language school in Liberdade, Brazil, found an unexpectedly engaging–and more giving way–to help them learn. Through a program called “Speaking Exchange,” CNA and agency FCB Brazil connected teens via web chats to elderly Americans at the Windsor Park Retirement Community in Chicago, who are eager for conversation.
Students record their conversations with the old timers, so that teachers can evaluate their progress. But for the Brazilian teens, learning to speak English well is only half as great as hearing a nice old lady call you her “new granddaughter.”
H/t to Afreak.