3 Things Men Need to Stop Saying To Women Entrepreneurs

Between the obstacles to getting funding and cringe-worthy titles like “mompreneur,” is it any wonder that some women founders are fed up with how their male peers treat them?

Founders of the technology and culture website Model View Culture Shanley Kane and Amelia Greenhall recently compiled a list of nine things they are sick of hearing from men in the startup world.

While the list, titled “Shit Men Say To Women Founders” could be dismissed as a rant, many of the points hit on universal issues that women in the startup world encounter. Here are a few of the worst things you could say:

It’s not a project. It’s a corporation. It’s an official, tax-paying, certified, incorporated business that is employing people, producing new products, contributing to the economy, making money, and getting things done.

We’re working on it every day, all day, and every weekend. We quit our jobs to start it, put thousands of dollars into it, spent hundreds of hours filing paperwork to make it official. We code the app, keep the servers up, wear the pager. It is not a project.

Turns out not every business run by a woman is a nonprofit or a charity, yet men in tech start the conversation by demanding to know how they can make a charitable donation to the cause.

Somehow, they never seem to ask about the business model first and sometimes have a hard time believing that women-run companies may be capitalistic, for-profit, or have a business plan that involves selling things to people in exchange for money.