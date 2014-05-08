Germans Protest Neo-Nazi Political Party On Facebook With A “Like Attack”

The National Democratic Party of Germany (NPD) is a far-right political organization that has been called xenophobic, inhuman, anti-Semitic, and anti-democratic , and the country’s government has twice tried to outlaw its existence.

Like all political groups, the NPD has an active Facebook presence where its members choose to spread their neo-Nazi ideology. But for International Holocaust Memorial Day on January 27th, the group Laut Gegen Nazis (Loud Against Nazis) enlisted agency Jung Von Matt/Elbe to create a campaign that would raise awareness of NPD’s digital hatred by encouraging thousands of Germans from all different backgrounds to flood the NPD Facebook page with a “Like Attack” of love and peace.





According to the case study, more than 100,000 people participated–Liking the group’s page and posting messages profoundly not in keeping with its ethos–and the effort generated 7 million media impressions. By the looks of the NPD responses, the protest didn’t exactly change anyone’s mind, but thanks to media coverage across TV, newspapers, and online more people are aware of NPD’s presence and threat.

Still, there must’ve been a lot of un-Liking happening on January 28th.